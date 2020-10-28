To the editor:
Freedom or dissolution of our beloved Constitution. It’s that profoundly simple. The differences between conservative and liberal thought are light years apart and in zero fashion resemble political differences from the JFK era of American politics. The sickening scourge of liberalism has so poisoned the Democratic Party that even JFK would roll over in his grave to think that such pip squeaked groups as BLM & ANTIFA are the champions of the Democratic agenda. JFK would also be appalled that his party and a cancerous press are so immersed in hate that they are completely blind to truth. I mean seriously, who in their right mind would vote for a party that runs on the platform of taking away your rights, raising your taxes, defunding the police, legalizing post birth abortion, abandoning our heroes in Benghazi, enriching the V.P.’s son, demanding a prosecutor investigating the V.P.’s sons corruption be fired or aid will be withheld, paying for a dirty dossiers that sparked a phony impeachment and supporting a corrupt James Comey to name only a very few treasonous acts?
“The only thing worse than Covid-19 would be Biden 20.”
Please vote to save our beloved Constitution from selfish malcontents that still have their hands out with zero understanding about how much blood and treasure has been invested in their right to act like spoiled brats. I implore you to rise above your hate, open your eyes and vote to keep America free.
David B. Kerr
Preston