To the editor:
In a year of national election politics, where cutthroat is good and a partisan “take no prisoners, eat your young” mentality has become the new norm, I believe most voters would welcome a return to reason and civility to the political landscape. Regardless of political affiliation, I have always favored a candidate who displays integrity, respectful discourse and wisdom. I believe the Democratic candidate in the First Congressional District is such a candidate.
Darren Parry is running on a platform of integrity, respect, thoughtful government and putting the interests of his constituents above partisan politics. Regardless of the outcome of the presidential election I believe that Utah and the Congress desperately need a representative that will listen to his constituents and be willing to work across party lines for what can be termed ”the greater good.” I believe Darren Parry is a unifier, not a divider. He is known and respected throughout Utah, by both Republicans and Democrats. He has been honored by both Governor Herbert and the Utah State Legislature for work done on behalf of the Transcontinental Railroad celebration and the Shoshone Nation. His positive attitude, selfless service to his state, his community and his love of the people of Utah is well known.
Having a representative in Congress that treats his constituency with respect and courtesy, regardless of political affiliation, would be a pleasant change in Utah’s First Congressional District. Therefore, I fully support Darren Parry’s election to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Scott Bushman
Hyrum