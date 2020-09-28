To the editor:
Dear neighbor, do you hate Trump? Is it because he got married twice? Or maybe you are offended by the tone of his tweets? Really, nobody ever said the president had to be a saint. Look at the big picture. The choice is simple. Stand with America right now or fall in with the socialist elites and their dreams of a new world order. There's no other choice. Pray for Trump to win in November. He is the only one, currently, with the power and desire to stop the socialist agenda and their globalism plans.
What do you want for America? Read what the president said he wants. “[America] is committed to conserving the majesty of god's creation and the natural beauty of our world. But, to embrace the possibilities of tomorrow, we must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse. These alarmists always demand the same thing, absolute power to dominate transform, and control every aspect of our lives. We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy and wreck our country.” (World Economic Forum, at Davos, January 2020.) That's what the Russian hoax was all about that's what the impeachment hoax was all about. Don't you see, for four years they’ve been trying to stop this man because if he strengthens America if he makes it great again if he brings the economy back again, radical socialism and the new world order are going to be set way back, who knows how long.
Dale Frodsham
Hyde Park