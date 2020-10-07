To the editor:
It is believed that the first recorded fatality in the United States from the COVID virus occurred on 6 Feb 2020. It is 6 October 2020 as I write and submit this to the Logan Herald Journal. That is a total of 243 days that have passed.
I will use a low rounded estimate from the John Hopkins website that 210,000 Americans have passed away due to the virus in that time. If we do the simple math 210,000 divided by 243 is rounded down to 864 — 864 Americans dying each day for 243 days straight from COVID.
A Boeing 747 passenger airliner full, depending on model and configuration, holds approximately 417 people. So let’s imagine that two full passenger airliners crashed, killing everyone on board every day for 243 straight days with no end in sight! And we did nothing!
It’s not that bad. Those planes will surely stop crashing one of these days. It will go away! Send your kids! If we do crash they will love our inflatable slides!
On 9/11 the attacks took 2,996 lives. So every 3 1/2 days this virus is attacking us across the country and killing the same number of people. Every 3 1/2 days for 243 days straight with no end in sight.
And there is no plan in place to do anything about it. NO PLAN!
This Grifter in Chief is worse than John Wilkes Boothe or Lee Harvey Oswald. No he has not killed a president. He has killed facts, truth and science. He is enabling the daily death toll on average of 864 Americans from this virus. He has assassinated the office he was never fit to hold.
Tod Goodwin
Logan