To the editor:
I am voting for Pres. Trump because he will stand up against the radical left-wing politics of the Democrat Party. He will get things done that will preserve the principles of the Constitution of the United States of America. These include defending the right to life of the unborn. Pres. Trump will make sure that those who are involved in illegal activity will be held accountable. He may be brash in his personality but he has a solid record of getting things done for the American people. The Democratic Party has more of a socialist agenda that will be bad for most Americans. Those people who want something for nothing will support the Democrats. This nation was founded by God and He inspired men that He chose to write the Constitution. We then are accountable to Him for our actions concerning the election of people who will sustain and defend the Constitution. When you write a letter to the editor of this paper, make sure they are your own words and thoughts and not a copy of someone else’s writings.
Dickson Williams
Logan