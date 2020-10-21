To the editor:
I’m especially proud to cast my vote for Nancy Huntly today! Nancy is running for the Utah State Senate’s District 25, and she is exactly the kind of person we’d be fortunate to have serving our community: kind, brilliant, unafraid of wonky details, thorough, hard-working, compassionate, and serving out of a sense of duty to community. And, she’s an ecologist — and a brilliant one at that. A person who understands the intricacies of connection, interdependence, and that tending the health of the whole is good for all. Vote for Nancy — our community would be so fortunate to have such classy representation in our state’s government.
Rebecca McFaul
River Heights