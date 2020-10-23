To the editor:
Dan Johnson is a great representative in the Utah House of Representatives and we need to keep him there. Dan is a representative that really listens to his constituents. He believes that local government governs best and works to ensure that our city and county agencies have the ability to provide their citizens the essential services they need.
One area Representative Johnson is passionate about is protecting our liberty interests found in Utah’s State Constitution the U.S. Constitution. He works diligently to protect our personal liberties and freedoms. He believes in allowing individuals the right to express their opinions in a civil manner that does not destroy the property of others or risk the personal safety of other people. He believes that law and order in our society is important and that all people need to be treated with respect and dignity.
We can be proud of Representative Johnson’s efforts to truly seek to do what is best for his constituents. I know that he will continue to listen to those he represents and work hard to protect our Constitutional rights and freedoms in the Utah State Legislature.
James M. Swink
Providence