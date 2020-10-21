To the editor:
Dan Johnson has exemplified being a public servant in the House of Representatives. Last year, I brought to Dan’s attention some staggering concerns regarding childhood trauma along with possible interventions and solutions. He met with our team on multiple occasions as he listened, learned and sought out additional information. He so humbly stated, “Let me represent you,” and then took action! The results have been staggering! Children and parents both local and statewide now have further opportunities to heal, overcome and build resilience!
Dan has clearly demonstrated his commitment to our community through his rich background in education coupled with his ongoing quest to represent each and every one of us. He is a man of distinction, integrity, intellect, action, conviction, ethics and genuineness. I have seen him handle delicate and volatile situations with compassion, understanding, professionalism, and kindness. These are all qualities that I personally look for in a public servant. Dan absolutely has my vote!
Esterlee Molyneux
North Logan