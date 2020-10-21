To the editor:
As a member of the Logan Rotary Club, I’d like to thank our Cache Valley community for donating more than 150 bikes to be refurbished for children and adults in need. The Logan Rotary Club along with all other Rotary Clubs in Utah are partnering with the Utah Bicycle Collective (501c3) and Aggie Blue on USU’s campus, to collect and refurbish unused bicycles and helping our environment in two ways: less driving and more cycling as well as fewer bikes taken to the landfill. Statewide Rotary Clubs have collected more than 400 bicycles for this project.
Since the end of April, many stores and distributors had sold out of entry-level consumer bikes and the United States is now facing a severe bicycle shortage as global supply chains, disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, scramble to meet the surge in demand.
Working in partnership with the Bicycle Collective in Ogden as well as Aggie Blue, donated bikes and bike parts will be repaired with the help of hundreds of volunteers and put into the hands of those in need throughout northern Utah. While focusing especially on children, these bikes are also given to newly resettled refugees and immigrants, individuals experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity, and low-to-moderate income households. For more info, visit the Bicycle Collective at https://bicyclecollective.org
The Logan Rotary Club, ready to pick-up your bike donations. Please let neighbors and cycling friends know about this project in case they have bikes no longer used and taking up space. Due to weather constraints, the bicycle drive in Cache Valley will end on November 15. If you have a bike or two to donate please send an email to rotarylogan@gmail.com and we’ll make arrangements to pick them up.
Adrienne Akers
Logan