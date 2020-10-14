To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Dan Johnson for state representative of House District 4.
I have known Dan Johnson for 20 years. During that time, I worked with Dan on committees between school districts to coordinate prevention of violence in schools.
I was impressed with his organization and follow through. He was very articulate when he spoke and always had his assignments finished for the next meeting. Dan has a reputation for getting things done and expanding programs. He is an excellent communicator and brings people together for a common good. The organizations he has managed have risen to national spotlight time and time again. He is an expert on educational needs in both public and higher education.
Moreover, his dedication and commitment to his neighbors and community have been reflected in his callings to lead in his religious community. And as a representative, he will carefully study the issues and research solutions to our community’s needs. He will be very thoughtful and persistent in getting things done.
Dan’s depth of understanding of budgets and the impact of decisions on small business are personally important to me as a citizen of our valley. As a side note, being raised on a farm in the bitter cold winters of Nebraska has prepared Dan to do hard things. He clearly has an appreciation for the agricultural community and a respect for farming and industry.
I urge you to give Dan Johnson your vote for state representative in House District 4.
Clint Farmer
Logan