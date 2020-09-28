To the editor:
Now that I'm a Republican, so that I could vote in the primary for anybody but Trump enabler Greg Hughes, I'm thinking there are valid elements to our conservative narrative, but it needs a bit of work.
It was about 10 years ago when the Bourns trimpot factory here in Cache Valley packed it up and shipped it to China. This was before I became a Republican and was still a hand wringing emotional liberal. I waved my arms about a bit and said, "What, aren't we of Cache Valley productive enough, hard working enough, have a solid enough work ethic?"
Whereupon a conservative elder explained to me,"Now Charlie," he said as he patted me on the head, "don't get all emotional about it. What you liberals fail to comprehend is the concept of comparative advantage. There's no question of our workers here being productive and capable enough just as there is no question that I'm as capable of mowing my lawn as the Mexicans I hire to do it. But my time is more valuable spent in more productive activities, such as shipping factories to China, real estate, and investment banking, you know, the really high value stuff that only white men like me can do. And so in this way, it's win-win for the Mexican and me. We're optimally productive according to the capacities of our respective races.”
"So," I said, "if the USA is going to have comparative advantages with respect to other nations, it's vital that we tax the rich so that the USA can have top notch education, a top notch electrical grid, and a top notch transportation system."
"Oh no no no, Charlie," he explained. "Taxes must be lowered at once or our industries will move abroad, to China for example. You want better education, Charlie, get rid of unions. Unions are why our education system is no longer the envy of the world. They're destroying education, filling up our cities with riotous criminals, undermining the work ethic. Oh I tell you, we are poised upon the precipice of socialism. One more step in that direction and everything we cherish goes up in smoke."
I'm doubtful that unions are the cause of all our problems in the USA nor are tax cuts always beneficial, but where we Republicans really must up our game is on climate change. Forestry practices and arson might account for some of the wild fires, but all over the world all at once? Let's not insult our own intelligence. A hardy GOP shoutout to Rep. John Curtis, for cosponsoring HR7393, the Growing Climate Solutions Act; HR2986, the BEST Act; and HR8232, the BATTERY Act.
Charles Ashurst
Logan