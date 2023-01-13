January 4 marked 127 years of Utah’s statehood. Now, in 2023, an effort is underway to completely alter the design of Utah’s state flag replacing the historic symbolism shown on the current emblem with a geometric design in navy, gold and red with hard edges and no story. The state flag “re-do” goes before the Utah Legislature this year under SB31.
If you have an opinion, contact your state legislators as they have the power to approve or deny the change. This is such a generational issue – the young think, “Sure, the new design is ... NEW! We like new things.” However, Utah’s story, depicted in our state flag demonstrates that Utah’s Native American and pioneer history are rich and real. Their stories deserve to live on.
This citizen doesn’t believe that Utah’s history, as told on its state banner, should be removed and replaced with shapes but no symbols. I don’t believe that the current state flag is an affront to citizens to a point that it requires a wholesale alteration of a design that has stood the test of time. Prominent on our state flag is the beehive and the words “Industry” and “Utah.” According to Mormon history, the beehive symbolized harmony and cooperation among their early pioneers as they worked to settle the harsh environment that they later termed the State of Deseret.
Prior to Utah achieving statehood in 1896, this land was a U.S. territory. Mormon pioneers trekked across America to Salt Lake Valley, many on foot with handcarts, in the name of religious freedom and to flee persecution. The first settlers arrived in 1847 (prominently noted on the flag). They settled the harsh terrain through hard work and industriousness – an industriousness that mimics the honeybee (which is termed deseret in the Book of Mormon).
So worn-out and hungry by their journey and out of food, Mormon pioneers followed the customs of the Northwestern Shoshone Indians and ate the petals and tubers of the sego lily to survive. The sego lily, prominent on the flag and Utah’s state flower, sustained them during their first year in Deseret. The Shoshone named the flowering plant “sego” meaning “edible bulb” in their native tongue.
Framing the beehive on the state flag is the bald eagle, our national bird; two flags representing the United States and six arrows representing the six Native American tribes of Utah (Shoshone, Goshute, Navajo, Paiute, Northern Utes, and White Mesa Utes). Utah’s state flag speaks of Utah’s indigenous peoples’ past, Utah’s pioneer heritage and Utah’s love of country. Are these symbols worthy of being relegated to the trash heaps of history? I don’t think so. What do you think?
