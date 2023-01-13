Letter logo (new) (copy)

January 4 marked 127 years of Utah’s statehood. Now, in 2023, an effort is underway to completely alter the design of Utah’s state flag replacing the historic symbolism shown on the current emblem with a geometric design in navy, gold and red with hard edges and no story. The state flag “re-do” goes before the Utah Legislature this year under SB31.

If you have an opinion, contact your state legislators as they have the power to approve or deny the change. This is such a generational issue – the young think, “Sure, the new design is ... NEW! We like new things.” However, Utah’s story, depicted in our state flag demonstrates that Utah’s Native American and pioneer history are rich and real. Their stories deserve to live on.

