To the editor:
To all you "Never-Trumpers" out there ....
Everyone knows he's a misogynistic sleaze. So what? He's against abortion. Real Christians support Trump!
Everyone knows Trump is lacking in morals and empathy. Who cares? Personal character and integrity are not important to me in a president!
Everyone knows America has lost standing in the world under Trump. Big deal! They finally respect us! America first!
Everyone knows Trump lies. Who cares? Look at what he does, not what he says!
Everyone knows Trump condemns the free press. Fake News! They're all a bunch of left-wing socialists! FOX is the only truly objective news source!
Everyone knows Trump has downplayed the pandemic. Thank you! He's probably saved thousands of lives by not scaring people into wearing masks!
Everyone knows Trump has gutted environmental protections. Finally! Let's trust big corporations to keep our air and water clean. Capitalism works!
Everyone knows Trump is a science-denier. So am I! It'll get cooler, you'll see! And the virus will disappear, like a miracle!
Everyone knows Trump is probably committing tax fraud. Smart! Who would pay taxes if they didn't have to?
Everyone knows Trump separated families at the border. Good! It's our families that matter, not theirs! Build that wall!
Everyone knows Trump denies systemic racism. Me too! All Americans have equal opportunity, they've just got to work harder!
Everyone knows Trump is backed by every white supremacist group in the country. That doesn't bother me, and I'm not a racist! It's those anti-fascist types that are the real threat!
Everyone knows Trump is trying to whitewash American history. It's better if our kids have a more positive view of genocide and slavery. We need a more patriotic version of events to keep our country strong!
Everyone knows that Trump has politicized every major branch of government and that public trust in these institutions has eroded. Good! They're all full of Deep State Obama-era holdovers anyway! America is stronger when speaking with ONE voice, the voice of a stable genius, the voice of The Chosen One.
Everyone knows that Trump thinks our service members are losers and suckers. It doesn't have any bearing on his ability to be Commander in Chief!
Everyone knows that millions of people will lose their health insurance when Obamacare is struck down. Too Bad! The government has no obligation to take care of me!
Everyone knows that Trump is going to contest the election if he loses. Who wouldn't! It's all rigged by the Democrats anyway! Four More Years!
Finally, we have a strong leader who is REAL, and not a politician! Come on, Utah! We held our noses and voted for Trump before. We can do it again!
Paul Jamison
Logan