To the editor:
Today my best friend, Buddy, and I (oh, Buddy’s my dog) went for a walk like we do several times a day. It was a perfect afternoon. It wasn’t too hot or cold, and fall was in the air.
I did my usual wave and hello to the neighbors that were out front or driving by. On the way back I saw a mother and child across the street, and at first I thought they were taking pictures of the child with a rose she had received. But what happened next was the greatest and most selfless act I had ever experienced. The little girl came across the street and came up to me and handed me the rose. Her name is Shaylee.
Sheryl, that’s the kindest thing that has happened to me for a very long time. I couldn’t help crying on the way home. I couldn’t stop smiling to Shaylee. Thank you so very much and may your life be as wonderful as you have made mine. God bless you, Shaylee. You’re one of a kind.
Eric Larsen
Logan