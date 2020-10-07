To the editor:
Joseph Biden and Black Lives Matter yard signs were stolen from my house Saturday night. My wife and I drove around the Hillcrest neighborhood Sunday morning and saw that many Biden signs were missing in front yards where we had seen them before. She called the police and was told that this happened in other neighborhoods as well. Did it have to do with the Saturday demonstration to show support for Donald Trump at the Cache County Historic Courthouse? I think that in Cache Valley we can do better than that. The election should be decided on the merits of the candidates. People on both sides should be free to peacefully voice their support without others tampering with their property. My family and I are speaking up and putting up new signs. We encourage other theft victims to do the same.
Sergio Bernal
Logan