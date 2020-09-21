To the editor:
There is more to this election than whether a candidate expresses support for abortion or not. Such a simplistic view is being taken advantage of by those who value political power above all else. Just because a person says something, doesn’t make it true, and it also doesn’t make it the single most important issue to consider when making a choice about who should lead the country. More context is needed because important issues are never so simple.
It is disturbing to have to have a “fact check” every time a leader speaks. I used to think that was what the Soviet Union needed in its heyday, when the joke on the streets was that “the government’s official newspaper, Pravda, means ‘truth’, but there’s no truth in Pravda.” Sadly, those days have come here. “Thou shalt not lie or bear false witness” has been replaced with willful deceit and false statements to obtain political gain that make the rest of us wonder what the truth really is. How can we discern truth? Should leaders be an example of what they proclaim, or should leaders be an exception? Should leaders lead for the benefit of the whole, or for a select few? Is it OK for leaders to proclaim law and order while considering themselves above it?
Trump’s admiration for “powerful” men such as Putin puts him in the wannabe section of dictators and kleptocrats. Is this what America stands for? Is this what our republic has become? A dictatorship? Under a dictatorship, it doesn’t matter at all if you’re “for” or “against” anything; you just have to put up with whatever whim the dictator has on any given day. Any resistance can result in public ostracism, arrest with penalty to labor camp (i.e. slavery) or death. And on a more sinister note, sometimes your race or the color of your skin is sufficient to make you a target for such treatment. Just ask those who survived Hitler’s concentration camps or Stalin’s gulags.
I never thought America would end up in the moral and ethical free-fall it is in now, and it has happened with Mitch McConnel and Trump’s reformation of the Republican Party. To support a political party over the interests of the nation is treason to the republic, the Constitution and everything this nation should stand for. It is high time we revisit the Constitution and examine ourselves so that hopefully, finally we can live up to its lofty ideals. While no presidential candidate is perfect, all I know is that a vote for Trump is a vote for the American Hitler.
Lisa Jorgensen
Logan