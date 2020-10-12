To the editor:
2020 is the first election where I am able to cast my vote. I will make sure that my vote supports ideas bigger than myself. I will give my vote to candidates that demonstrate empathy, will battle COVID-19, will combat climate change, fight for all Americans, denounce police brutality, overhaul immigration policies, and so much more. My first vote will be for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Empathy is very important to me, and Donald Trump has had four years to demonstrate that he is empathetic and capable of leading the country in a positive way. He has failed. It’s time our nation started paying genuine attention to all of its citizens, not just the rich and powerful. I believe that Biden will listen to us, all of us, despite our economic class, race or political party. I wish I was able to write about the reasons I am voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in detail, but I truly believe that they can reunite us as a country during this time of division and lead with an example of kindness, not hate.
At the end of the day, our country has a lot of fixing to do, so if this version of America is “great,” let’s not keep it this way. Let’s move together, united as a nation, to build back better for every American and every person seeking to join us. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have this first-time voter’s support.
Maycee Barrett
Logan