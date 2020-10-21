Letter logo (new)

To the editor:

As Governor Herbert has recently designated Cache Valley a high-risk COVID-19 area, now is the time for all of us to up our game as mask-wearers. Wearing a mask is a simple, cheap, Golden Rule thing to do.

I recently popped into Great Harvest for a takeout sandwich. It was crowded, and after waiting five minutes I decided it was a risky place to be as most patrons were maskless and the wait for a sandwich looked to be about 20 minutes. The workers were all wearing masks in order to protect their patrons, but many customers weren’t returning the favor. I’ve since decided I will only patronize businesses that mandate mask-wearing. The grocery stores all demand it and people comply, so why aren’t all businesses, large and small, and every customer doing the same?

I worked as a Navy nurse for 12 years, primarily in ICU settings. A lot of suffering happens in such places. I wouldn’t wish a Covid-19-ICU scenario on anyone.

While no single action, short of total isolation, confers 100% prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection, mask-wearing has been shown to decrease the risk of infection and to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within a population. Following CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing safe distancing are easy things we can all do. So why don’t we?

Beth Saul

Logan

