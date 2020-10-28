To the editor:
With November right around the corner I thought it was a good time to remind everyone that it is the first anniversary of the payment of $2 million by Donald Trump for misusing the funds of his charity.
Questionable activities included:
Legal violations of the FEC and IRS.
Mishandling of funds for veterans causes.
Using charity funds for his presidential campaign.
Using charity funds to pay Trump Organization legal disputes.
Issuing grants from the charity for political purposes.
Spending among other things $100,000 for portraits, $107,000 for a trip to Paris and $12,000 for a football helmet.
Evading taxes by having $2.3 million paid to him through his charity instead of himself.
Plus many additional questionable actions and transactions.
Beside paying this fine, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr, Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, all directors of the charity, also had to take training on managing a New York charity, plus are not allowed to participate in any charity without supervision for 10 years.
I think it a good idea to have a general idea about what type of person you will be voting for, and to search diligently for the truth to find the right candidate. I sincerely don't feel as if the type of person who would do the things outlined in this lawsuit is worthy to hold the position of president of the United States.
Roy Hinrichs
Preston