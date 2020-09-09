To the editor:
Nineteen years ago on September 11, we as a nation experienced a horrific tragedy! I was a fourth grade teacher in Los Angeles. That morning while making my long, slow drive down to work from Santa Clarita, people on the radio were saying other planes were headed for LA! Indeed, when I got to work, my colleagues and I shared one common thought — we had no desire to teach a bunch of kids that day! I wanted to go home and be with my family!
There were no planes headed for LA! Indeed, my students and I really had a great day! As I called the parents that evening assuring them that everything was OK, I realized that was one day when my students really needed their teacher!
In mid-December I thought it would be good to reflect back on that scenario. I wrote an op-ed entitled “A Teachers Perspective” in the Signal newspaper serving Santa Clarita Valley. I stated that a teacher’s responsibility is to help students put things into a useful perspective. “ …in fact putting things into perspective that has meaning to the student is what I call ‘learning’ … and learning must be linked to a difficult-to-test yet critically important outcome called ‘growth.’”
My message with respect to a tragedy like this has three components. First: “Things will never be the same.” On the positive side, after 9/11 it was so cool to have renewed passion for our National Anthem; and for “God Bless America!” etc. Immediately after 9/11, booking a flight and boarding a plane totally changed (and with COVID we now have even more changes!) and we just adapt.
Next, “We will never be the same.” I’m a musician, and with the help of some wonderful musical friends (two of whom were blind, plus our studio engineer!) we put that to music with a YouTube (drdavymcclay) recording entitled, “We Will Never Be The Same.” The paraphrased message: “We had some bad things happen that we didn’t like, but we just moved ahead,and we’re better for it.”
Finally, our educational journey is complete when we say, after all we’ve endured — “I will never be the same!” “I must be better!” I call that: “True Education.”
Now, in 2020 we are experiencing a major tragedy virtually every day — compared to the simple, pleasant life we were living prior to February 1, 2020. Repeat after me: “We will never be the same!” “I will never be the same!” “I will be better!”
Davy McClay
Logan