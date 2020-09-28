To the editor:
In response to the letter to the editor comparing President Trump to Hitler.
During the 1960s my sister and her family lived in Israel among people who survived Hitler's concentration camps. Many of them were their friends. These friends told horrific accounts of what Hitler did to them. A few months ago my sister read an article in her local newspaper comparing President Trump to Hitler. He reported President Trump doing to the Jewish people what Hitler did to them. She lost no time in calling the author of the article. She tearfully and forcefully communicated to him that he had no idea what he was talking about.
Hitler murdered countless numbers of people. In my opinion that is no different from the thousands of babies being killed in abortion clinics today. Abortion is not a simplistic issue. Babies are people! President Trump is against abortion, thank goodness!
Hitler eliminated all communication with the outside world to Germany. He used newspapers, radios, or anything available to spread his propaganda. At the end of WWII, when the Americans came into Germany, many people killed their families then themselves because Hitler's propaganda had lied that Americans did horrible things. Today the power-seeking far left Democratic Party uses much of the news media to spread their propaganda in trying to destroy our duly elected president and change our Constitution. Most of the media has not informed the U.S. citizens of the many beneficial accomplishments of President Trump in the past four years.
Hitler dismantled the police, confiscated guns from the citizens, and set up his own laws and methods to enforce them. President Trump supports our police, other law enforcement agencies, the Second Amendment, and all of our Constitution.
Hitler indoctrinated youth into having a superiority complex. Feeling it was their right, they injured people and damaged property. Today, rioters and looters apparently have the same complex. Businesses have been destroyed. People supporting President Trump have been beaten. Policemen have been injured or killed. Cities and states where this is happening are governed by far left Democratic mayors and governors who refuse to stop the chaos. President Trump asked to send military aid, but those leaders reject his help.
President Trump is not the person trying to destroy the United States of America. Comparing him to Hitler is grossly unjustified. Power-seeking individuals are responsible for putting our country on the brink of losing our freedom. People need to check into the source of their “fact check”! “By their fruits you will know them.”
We all need to study, learn, and live the Constitution.
Sources: Honest history books and honest medias.
Elizabeth Hassell
Smithfield