To the editor:
This 2020 election is a most important one as it will decide what America is going to be.
President Trump is an individual whom you may not approve - his texting, his mannerisms, his talk, etc. He became our president in the 2016 election. President Trump was not a politician but a businessman. I have been amazed at all he has accomplished in the last 3 and a half years which he had promised to do in his campaign. What a change: politicians make many promises in campaigning to be able to win but then forget those promises. Trump remembered them and has been trying to complete them.
Rebuild the military, build a wall on southern border, jobs for the African Americas and others, moving the embassy to Jerusalem, bringing jobs back to America, lower taxes, fewer government regulations, better health care for the veterans, etc. and other items that the public wasn’t aware of because the media hasn’t reported them.
What have the Democrats done for America in the last four years? They did spend millions of our taxpayer’s money for a sham and hoax of an impeachment trial on President Trump that exposed their lies and radical agenda. For the 2020 campaign they decided on making bigger lies — 24/7 constantly — and the media reporting the “news.” How President Trump has been able to handle all the attacks on him is something most would not be able to. Yes, he has made mistakes and there is only one man who has been perfect! He had a monumental job as the mainstream media, obstructionist Democrats, and left-leaning special-interest groups pursue their strategy of deception and misinformation in their all-out effort to destroy him.‚
If the Democrats win, we know that Biden will not be the president: Who are they voting for? The Democrats do plan to undo all that President Trump has accomplished; enact big government socialist programs such as giving Medicare to everyone including non-Americans. If you want to see what it would be like, look at the cities the Democrats have been in charge of — and their problems — such as Chicago, San Francisco and the state of Oregon.
I love America and the freedoms it has given me: field of work, chosen physician, living where we wanted to, buying a home, our children being able to choose their life’s work, protection of a police department, etc. Is America going to have its Constitution and freedoms our forefathers fought for - or socialism? Each of you will help decide that!
LuAnn S. Harris
Logan