To the editor:
Let’s talk frankly about Donald Trump. The man is neither a gentleman nor a diplomat. He sends rude and obnoxious tweets. His vocabulary is limited, and his ability to speak with any degree of eloquence is nonexistent.
He has bad hair, and most of the time he has a look on his face that makes you want to slap him. He’s rich. He’s white. He’s has never been a politician — merely a businessman. And worst of all, he may be the most arrogant man to sit in the oval office, and that’s saying a lot.
Nevertheless … a vote for Donald Trump is a pro-life vote, a vote to support our armed forces and our local police. A vote for Trump is a vote for smaller government, a stronger economy, and a healthy stock market. It’s a vote for keeping businesses (and our employers) happy, open, and strong.
Voting for Trump means we stick with nine Supreme Court justices instead of eleven, or thirteen or more. A vote for Trump means we support Israel, the United Kingdom, Japan and other allies while pressing communist countries like China and Russia to trade fairly and treat their citizens more humanely.
I can put up with his self-righteous mug for another four years if it means the preservation of those values. I hope you can, too.
Scott Anderson
North Logan