To the editor:
The election is here. This year’s presidential contest pits a malignant narcissist against a sober centrist candidate. One man is dangerously out of step with democracy and the other represents a swing toward normalcy after four years of irresponsibility. The president seems unaware that regulations protect regular people from for-profit cruelty. Abuse of people and planet for the “greater good” is a cornerstone of our nation. Screw the many for the few.
I hear some voters say, “I don’t always like the way he acts or tweets, but he stands for what I believe in.” These are not Utah values. Ask Sen. Romney. Does profiteering, name calling, lack of decorum, huge budget deficits, tear gassing for photo ops, paying off mistresses, insulting allies, befriending enemies, stoking domestic terrorists, degrading veterans, shunning CV19 safety, shirking federal responsibility in a pandemic, and endangering supporters at myriad events fit your beliefs?
The die has been cast. In 2016 Sen. Hatch endorsed Trump and Utah voters followed suit. Now we have Sen. Romney dis-endorsing the same candidate in 2020. I hope Utahns respond likewise; trust in your revered senator once again and do the right thing.
Mr. Trump has been thoroughly enabled by the national party. Like watching a public mugging and doing nothing, our Utah congressmen bear some responsibility for the chaos that has desecrated U.S. world standing, racial equity, public lands, and plain decency. Consider this malfeasance and vote for Darren Parry in Utah’s First Congressional District.
Paul Rogers
Logan