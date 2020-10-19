To the editor:
Our nation is at a critical point. Too many people will be voting for personalities. We need to vote to preserve our God inspired Constitution. It is threatened now more than it ever has been. Are we voting to preserve the Second Amendment, to preserve the life of unborn babies.
Biden has been a senator for 47 years. He has always been against the Second Amendment. Our government is run on the principle of “checks and balances.” The Second Amendment is the final check on the other three. Democrats are pouring money into states where Republican senators are running for office. They want to gain control of the Senate. If Harris is vice president, she will vote to break ties. She makes Nancy Pelosi appear conservative.
Trump is not a politician, but he acts. In his 47 months in office he has improved the economy more than any other president (until the CCP sent us COVID-19). He has strengthened our military, repairing the damage done by Obama. He ended the War in Afghanistan. He has strengthened our national borders. He has been instrumental in bringing jobs back to America. He believes in the sanctity of life and is against abortion when the mother’s health is not in jeopardy.
We should vote for policies, not personalities. We need to continue forward, not do an about-face. The Second Amendment secures our country against socialism which is just one step away from communism. The Declaration of Independence states, ”All men are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life,” etc. Allowing abortions is criminal. Vote responsibly, please.
Nancy Griffin
North Logan