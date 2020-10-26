To the editor:
Karl Ward has shown leadership as a member of the Cache County Council and should be re-elected by the voters of Cache Valley. He is a steady voice of reason in turbulent, changing times – change that is even affecting our beautiful valley. Karl has worked tirelessly to keep Cache County on firm financial footing while navigating a swelling population and managing land and water rights for our valley’s residents including dairy and livestock ranchers. Karl’s resume is impressive. He is a retired banker and adjunct professor of finance at USU, served for 13 years on the Logan City Planning & Zoning Commission, and for four years on the Logan City Council. As Cache Valley embarks on a new countrywide plan, this experience is more important than ever. Karl is a leader, a consensus-builder and he is the right man to represent Logan Seat No. 1 on the Cache County Council. Learn more about Karl at votekarlward.com.
Debbie Van Noy
Logan