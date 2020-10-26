Letter logo (new)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To the editor:

Karl Ward has shown leadership as a member of the Cache County Council and should be re-elected by the voters of Cache Valley. He is a steady voice of reason in turbulent, changing times – change that is even affecting our beautiful valley. Karl has worked tirelessly to keep Cache County on firm financial footing while navigating a swelling population and managing land and water rights for our valley’s residents including dairy and livestock ranchers. Karl’s resume is impressive. He is a retired banker and adjunct professor of finance at USU, served for 13 years on the Logan City Planning & Zoning Commission, and for four years on the Logan City Council. As Cache Valley embarks on a new countrywide plan, this experience is more important than ever. Karl is a leader, a consensus-builder and he is the right man to represent Logan Seat No. 1 on the Cache County Council. Learn more about Karl at votekarlward.com.

Debbie Van Noy

Logan

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.