To the editor:
For the past two weeks I have been receiving incessant calls from “The Social Security Administration” about “unauthorized activity” or some such claim. Caller I.D. indicates they originate from various places; from “unknown” to anywhere in the U.S. The person who responds will ask for your information, and can be very insistent and threatening. In looking up Social Security Scams 2020, there is a comment that the Social Security Administration would NEVER ask for a number, and that calls that threaten in such a way are scams.
Well, I think I knew that, but how many of our older (or younger, inexperienced) citizens know it? Is this the price we pray for “free enterprise”? Are these predators and thugs unstoppable? Isn’t there a way to stop such parasitic behavior in the 21st century? (This is the kind of vaccine I would like). Should the phone companies be responsible for filtering such garbage and improve their customer service or should it be the domain of the FCC? Does this come because of the U.S. allowing foreign call-centers to operate on behalf of U.S. corporations and U.S.-based customers? The sale/resale of customer information? Identity theft? Answers and solutions wanted.
Lisa Jorgensen
Logan