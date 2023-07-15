I’m dedicating this to my friend, the late David Kerr from Preston, Idaho. Our views on the Jackass party and their disdain for American values are quite similar. Just look at the Hunter Biden fiasco.
The left has politicized the DOJ and the FBI who are protecting that sleazebag and his father while suffering from T.D.S. (Trump derangement syndrome).
I submit that the Biden sir-name should be changed to “The Bribens” because of what they are getting away with at taxpayer expense. On July 3, the Dems wanted to enact impeachment of some S.C. justices for recent rulings that don’t fit their narratives. A.O.C. (all out crazy) says the court is destroying the legitimacy of the judicial system. It is asinine and comical. Also on July 3, a confirmed amount of cocaine was found in the White(out) House.
Let's analyze this: Isn’t Hunter a crack addict? Didn’t he lie on a gun application? Hasn’t he taken up living in OUR house to avoid other court proceedings against him? So, I’m pretty sure it’s part of his personal stash. However, it is looking more like a Briben staffer willing to take the fall, be fired and be paid a handsome ransom to stay quiet. What’s next, a brothel?
I submit that if it were anyone of the Trump family, everyone would be sitting behind bars now. Isn’t it ironic that in the last 245 years nothing like this has ever been detected or found by security? Yet in the last 30 months of the Bribens, a controlled illegal substance, among other things, have shown up in our nation’s coveted facility?
Now, Bozo B wants to build a 3,000-mile railway across an ocean between continents. Good luck with that. Also, he wants to have all solar to appease the environmental whackos and yet has a pipedream of spending billions of dollars to find a way to block the sun to curb global warming. Said quietly, 'C'mon man, I’m not kidding.’
Really, what sphere is he living on anyway? Yup, La-La Land. Finally, the term “Bidenflation” is described as the cost of “voting stupld.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.