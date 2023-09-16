In 1954, President Eisenhower signed a bill called “The Communist Control Act” outlawing that party from entering the United States. Well folks, it’s here. It’s called The Jackass party leaders and several Rinos as well because they are aiding and abetting communism. When laws no longer protect you from the corrupt, but protects the corrupt from you, you know your freedoms and your nation are in peril. Thus, dictatorship.
The British have a slogan, “God save the King/Queen.” Ours should be “Please God, save America.” We all know Bozo B is not an effective leader. Instead of Commander in Chief, he is more like Sleepy Joe in Chief being pulled by left puppeteer strings.
We are experiencing the worst economy in decades, which has caused our world trade rating to fall for only the second time in U.S. history. On 9-7, he announced he is ceasing all oil drilling leases and shutting down the Alaska pipeline. He claims the best economy and labor stats under him. He must be using Hunter’s crack stash from the White(out) House locker. Your dollar will shrink more real soon.
A recent contributor from Idaho asserted, without proof, that President Trump is a convicted sex offender and alluded to tax crimes and impeachment. Sir, the impeachments have been proven to be false. Would it be fair to ask him if the Bidens can get away with tax evasion by way of Ponzi schemes, then why can’t the rest of us do it?
The left knows they can’t beat Trump in a fair election and so they have to keep him off the ballot. It’s called “by hook or crook” tactics by a very dishonest George Soros-owned justice system. The left-wing news media are complicit in helping the Jackass party win.
When one truly analyzes things, it’s true that cowards want to rule the world, which proves the left are too cowardly to have a fair election. Ergo, isn’t that massive election interference on their part? Why can’t we go after those dishonest snollygosters?
