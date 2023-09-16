letter to the editor

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To the editor:

In 1954, President Eisenhower signed a bill called “The Communist Control Act” outlawing that party from entering the United States. Well folks, it’s here. It’s called The Jackass party leaders and several Rinos as well because they are aiding and abetting communism. When laws no longer protect you from the corrupt, but protects the corrupt from you, you know your freedoms and your nation are in peril. Thus, dictatorship.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.