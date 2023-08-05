Logan's royal families have finally succeeded in sabotaging the mall. They have hated the mall since 1976 when John Price “stole” JCPenney from downtown. Surveys say that most people in Logan want to see more options for entertainment. Logan City has stopped at least three family fun centers, an athletic club and music club (would this compete with what they're building downtown?).
The Colosseum out of the Layton Hills Mall tried to open a new location here. Their architects were surprised by a requirement of a $100,000 firewall to be installed. We were told the same thing. I told the building inspector that we had had them in the mall before as well as at the Hastings building and that was never required. “I wasn't here then” the building inspector arrogantly stated.
Last year Logan City told me that “they or someone else” had lodged a complaint that my Fun Unlimited banner had been up for more than 60 days. I was forced to take it down. I still see banners up that were put up before mine.
A dozen mall stores have nowhere to go to. Despite legal contracts, Logan has threatened the use of eminent domain to kick us all out. We barely survived Covid restrictions, struggling now under drastic wage increases just to have Logan City take everything away. Zoning and rules have been changed for these out-of-state businessmen (including Million$ offered under the guise of “community improvement”).
Plans are to build a 150-plus hotel, a 250-plus room apartment building, and a “Target-like” anchor story. “Target-like” is actually a trojan horse. Target has NOT signed on to the deal and won't. Their average shopper makes $80,000 a year. They'll simply wait and then build more apartments. Nobody wants all this housing, especially here except Logan City.
Traffic will increase thousands of cars a day at Main and 14th. Eminent domain will be used to widen 200 East. Smithfield to Hyrum will take more than 5-10 minutes (more than 10-20 minutes with Target). (Bad-air days!?!). Imagine the guys “concerned about our Logan air” intentionally forcing cars to daily run an average of 10-20 minutes more. (I'm sure they'll punish US for their insanely shortsighted plans.)
This project should be built by Costo on 1000 West but apparently Logan City doesn't want “retail” on 10th. Costco doesn't count because it's a “warehouse.” Time to change my company name to Fun Unlimited — your entertainment WAREHOUSE. (I told my friend he should call his music company “Industrial Music” and then maybe we could get in.)
It's been a great 30 years in the mall. I really wish I could have 30 more.
