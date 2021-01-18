To the editor:
I just read the letters from Russ Larsen, Tracy Nelson, and Bronwyn O'Hara.
Apparently, they don't actually follow the news or they shut down as soon as they hear something they don't want to hear.
Over the years, I've discovered it is impossible to argue with this type of person. However, I think they need to remind themselves of the importance of the Capitol. It is the very heart and symbol of our country, far different from Target or Walmart.
I suggest a refresher course in history and, even though there was an excellent article in the Herald Journal, look up the definition of the word "insurrection.”
Maybe if we all educated ourselves, this type of behavior and dispute would happen less frequently.
Debra McBride
Wellsville