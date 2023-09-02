I am astonished that, as of this date, 40% of the population still has a favorable view of onetime president Donald Trump. This includes 74% of the Republican party still on his side. That will not be sufficient to re-elect him, of course, since 53% of the country reports that they “definitely will not” vote for him, and 11% more say “probably not.” These numbers confirm Trump will not prevail in the popular vote, and with that spread even a miracle would not give him the Electoral College.
So, now it is time to invoke that old axiom, “honesty is a kindness.” If you are a Republican and hope for a Republican president in 2024, you must leave Trump behind. And you need to do it right now. Each week that passes where you do not renounce him tightens his grip on the nomination, and more certainly cements your party’s loss in the general election.
Let us review why so much of the country will not vote for him. He is a convicted sex offender. His family’s charitable foundation was dissolved due to fraud. The Trump organization was fined $1.6 million for tax crimes. He was impeached twice. Currently, he is indicted in New York for business fraud related to hush money payments to a porn star. Indicted in Florida for stealing and attempting to hide/keep/share top secret US documents. In Georgia, for corruption charges and an organized attempt to subvert the election. In Washington DC, for inciting an insurrection and an attempted coup. Arrested four separate times. Ninety-one felony charges hang over his head.
Once again, a kindness: these are not partisan trials attempting to derail his campaign. They are criminal trials with witnesses very nearly all from Trump’s own party. Witnesses testifying against him and flipping on him like pancakes. He will be convicted. He is not a viable candidate. If you stick with him, you will lose.
And one last truthful kindness for you: yes, Joseph Biden will be president again if you do not choose a different nominee — however, that is actually OK, because Biden is a good man and an effective leader. He has lowered inflation, lowered unemployment, put in place economy-building infrastructure projects across the country, made health care more affordable, taken steps to curb climate change, and lowered the deficit by record amounts.
Biden may not be a Republican, but he is not a demon, a criminal, or even tangentially connected to his son’s legal woes. Regardless of what your right-wing media diet tells you, he is not the advent of the Antichrist. The second time around he will still be a great president, and he will continue to heal this nation.
