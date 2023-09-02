letter to the editor

To the editor:

I am astonished that, as of this date, 40% of the population still has a favorable view of onetime president Donald Trump. This includes 74% of the Republican party still on his side. That will not be sufficient to re-elect him, of course, since 53% of the country reports that they “definitely will not” vote for him, and 11% more say “probably not.” These numbers confirm Trump will not prevail in the popular vote, and with that spread even a miracle would not give him the Electoral College.

