To the editor:
This past year, I’ve been involved in the Cache Celebration of Women’s Suffrage and the three important voting rights anniversaries of 1870, 1920, and 1965. In that role, I’ve had first-hand experience in observing lieutenant governor candidate Karina Andelin Brown, who surely is one of most organized and dedicated individuals I’ve ever met. More importantly, she is balanced, listening to multiple voices. She and her running mate, Chris Peterson, focus on issues important to me: support for education, healthcare, the economy, and rural Utah’s needs.
While I’ve been fairly satisfied with the executive branch of Utah’s government these past few years, during the pandemic, due diligence in spending state funds has been neglected, as noted by an official audit. I won’t go so far as to call it cronyism, as others have, but perhaps gullibility. Millions of dollars were expended on no-bid contracts. Utah needs to tend its budget carefully, particularly given its pathetic national ranking in funding education. I’m also appalled at the hundreds of deaths and thousands of cases of illness due to Covid-19, which surely could have been lessened with more strategic leadership.
While Utah was first in the modern nation for women to vote, unfortunately, it now ranks dead last in women’s equality. We cannot rest on laurels of 150 years ago but must move forward. Please consider voting not only for Karina Brown and Chris Peterson but also for women running for leadership positions. Girls need to see women in these positions to be empowered to change the rank of Utah from last to first again.
Joyce Kinkead
Hyde Park