To the editor:
I’m responding to the ad placed by “Parents for Better Schools.”
The teachers and administration now at Logan High are incredible. My wife has worked there for almost 20 years. A few years ago I tried to get her to quit due to the negative attitude of some of the faculty and staff. She stayed and couldn’t be happier with the changes the current administration has made in the culture and attitude at LHS. She loves and respects those that she works with at Logan High and she feels that Logan High is in a better place now than it has been for years.
We were privileged enough to have all four of our children graduate from Logan High. Our family has benefited greatly from the many amazing teachers and administrators there. As I read your advertisement, I wondered about some of the reasons why test percentages at Logan High are trending lower than other local high schools.
Many people will assume that the ratio of minority/economically challenged students would be the only reason for lower test scores (per Public School Review – Quick Stats 2018-2019 minority percentages: Logan – 37%, Mt. Crest – 12%, Sky View – 11%, Ridgeline – 11%, Green Canyon – no stats available). Although that certainly must factor into it, there are other reasons to consider. One of these is that parents have the right to “opt-out” their student from taking the SAGE tests. If a large percentage of higher achieving students don’t take the test, it stands to reason scores could be lower.
For many of the students at LHS, English is not their first language and their parents may not be able to provide the same level of support to their child that you can. So instead of comparing LHS to the county schools and complaining about what the teachers and administration are not doing, how about volunteering your time as a resource? Find out what you can to do help improve the academic performance at Logan High. Perhaps you could work with the “at risk” or English as second language students. You could be a positive influence in their academic success.
In regards to the comment about many experienced teachers moving to the county schools, teachers leave for multiple reasons. Spouse/partner job relocation, higher pay and better benefits, or maybe higher expectations from the LHS administration could be some of those reasons. I’m sure it’s a lengthy list. Also, it’s funny no one ever asks why there so many openings in the county schools.
Try and become part of the solution instead of slinging stuff over the wall and hoping some of it sticks.
Cordell Olsen
Logan