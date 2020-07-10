To the editor:
Don’t look now my Democrat friends but you have lost total control of your party. Whether your panacea is defined as socialism, liberalism, communism or nirvana, the “Everything’s Free New World” is the same bunch of lies, pandering and magic snake oil. It has never worked and never will but there will always be a parasitic appeal to freeloaders and the lazy.
We are surrounded with sickening evidence of liberal failure as lawlessness is sweeping across America. Because liberals are blind to raw evidence, let me start off by stating emphatically that the death of George Floyd by a rogue policeman is inexcusable! Was that clear enough? Liberal mayors and governors refused help to control lawlessness. They permitted criminals, not legitimate protestors, to destroy property and assault police. Now they want to defund police. What abject, total stupidity! And now your presidential candidate has called police the enemy!
In the exact same slippery slope as a woman’s right to abort a baby has now become the “right” to perform a post birth abortion in several states, cowardly liberal mayors and governors refusing to support their own police force has morphed into anarchy, lawlessness and unrestrained chaos. Do they seriously think that their wacko fringe minions will protect them? Now that I think about it, they have their own personal security so everyone else be damned. Not exactly the panacea they promised is it?
What’s the solution? The rule of law should apply to everyone: Clinton, Comey, Biden, Pelosi, Schumer and every single protestor that breaks the law. Jail isn’t enough in my opinion. Anyone that attempts to dismantle America and the divinely inspired Constitution should be rewarded with a yearlong vacation in Afghanistan or Zimbabwe. If that doesn’t prove what a bunch of absolutely ignorant spoiled brats they are then they literally don’t deserve to live in the greatest country on earth. I will go so far as to repeat a great phrase from my era, “America. Love it or Leave it.” Another angle is “Go back home and burn your own stuff down.” Better yet, castrate the money source trucking in bricks, matches, bottles and protestors.
As long as I’m out in left field, how about supporting the 99% of those that protect us. I’m not afraid to say it, “All lives matter.” It doesn’t matter the color of your skin, the shape of your nose, the number of limbs you possess, your sexual orientation, your address, being toothless, brainless or even helpless in that sacred location in the womb! We are all God’s children. So, I invite you to drop your hate and let’s try and save America and freedom for our posterity.
David B. Kerr
Preston