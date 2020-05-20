To the editor:
To those who know me, I'm the silent type with not much to say. However, I go back to my April 14 letter supporting Chris Wilson for state senator.
Mr. Val Potter is yet another long-term warhorse that needs replacing. Both Hillyard and Potter have long extended terms and worn out their welcome as so-called politicians.
It's time for a major change for the citizens of Utah (especially northern), to have someone who is really interested in the citizens rather themselves.
It's time to vote once again for truth, justice, and the American way instead of an ego and self preservation. Vote out Lyle Hillyard and Val Potter.
Vote Chris Wilson for senator and Mike Petersen for House rep.
Dennis Greene
Smithfield