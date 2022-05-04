In 1977 a neo-Nazi group applied to the city of Skokie. Illinois, for a permit to march in the city that had one out of six residents as either holocaust survivors or family of holocaust survivors. It is hard to imagine a more offensive message or place to deliver that message. Nevertheless the ACLU defended the neo-Nazi’s first amendment right to free speech. Free speech is not about “correct” speech, but rather about the freedom to say what you will with approval from no one but yourself. This is not dangerous, but the opposite is.
Today we have a Department of Homeland Security, a federal agency, that has announced the formation of a “Disinformation Governance Board.” In 1972 I was required in HS to read "1984." Many, if not most folks reading this have read that book. I recently just finished rereading it. In that book George Orwell writes about the ”Ministry of Truth,” in other words, an agency that decides what truth is. When you govern something you are in effect exerting a certain amount of control over it. As such it would seem that a “governance board” would want to control what you can or cannot say.
How in the world did the United States of America get to the place where there are actually people in high government places who think that such a board is OK? And they say it is vital in order to protect democracy. I say the opposite, that it is the very essence of a threat to democracy for the government to control what you can or cannot say. Nobody in Skokie in 1977 thought that the marchers were going to convince anyone of anything. But somehow today there are people in government that are afraid of the free exchange of ideas. That describes Leonid Brezhnev, not Donald Trump, or JFK. To establish a government agency that has as its goal to control the free exchange of ideas is very, very Soviet like.
Ben Franklin said, “Without freedom of thought, there can be no such thing as wisdom; and no such thing as public liberty without freedom of speech; which is the right of every man as far as by it he does not hurt or control the right of another; and this is the only check it ought to suffer and the only bounds it ought to know. ... Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freedom of speech, a thing terrible to traitors.”
Today we have seemingly started down a very slippery slope of thinking it might be time to control speech. May God protect us.