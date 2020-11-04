To the editor:
Friday afternoon, my wife and I were involved in an auto accident on the south end of Logan. A car struck our vehicle as we were traveling through an intersection on our way back home to Davis County. Graciously, no one involved was injured. I didn't eye my watch, but I really believe that police officers and EMT's were on the scene within two or three minutes. Every single emergency responder was professional, kind, thorough and thoughtful. I can't say enough about the police officers, especially, who compassionately made sure we were not injured, and who efficiently took care of necessary reporting. They then opened up the two lanes of traffic closed down from the accident. An officer even gave me a ride back to my in-law's home after the paperwork was completed. Logan city and all of its residents should be extremely proud of so many who protect and serve us. A huge thank you to the Friday afternoon swing shift!! I enthusiastically back officers, EMT's and responders who serve us so faithfully and selflessly.Paul SpackmanWest Point, Utah
