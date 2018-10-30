To the editor:
I would like to thank members of our local law enforcement departments for the outstanding job they do for our communities. They are the ones who stand between the citizens and the irrational individuals, sovereign citizens, criminals, and terrorists. They don uniform and badge and put themselves in harm’s way without batting an eye, and they do it for the sake of the people they serve. When there is a mess to clean up following an incident, it is they who do the unpleasant task.
The ones I have interacted with in a variety of capacities have all been professional, extremely competent, kind, and considerate. They have a tough job and they do it to the best of their ability. They are people just like everyone else, yet they do a job most of us would hate to do, and they are deserving of our respect and gratitude.
So I say thank you to all our law enforcement employees. We are indebted to you.
Janell Johnson
Logan