To the editor:
Jan. 21, 2021 was a good day. It was pointed out to me that it was the 21st day in the 21st century in the 21st year. Might not be too exciting for most, but for me it was a bit special. It was my 73rd birthday. I really am much too young to be that old!
What I got for my birthday is one of the most sought-after items on the market … I GOT MY COVID VACCINATION. I hate shots and dreaded it, especially since the needles they show on TV look like they’re about a foot long! But the experience was great!
My husband and I got our shots through the Bear River Health Department at the Cache County Fairgrounds in Logan. It was extremely well organized. The drive-through was a better experience than going to a fast food drive-through. It probably took a total of about 20 minutes. About 30 plus cars were ushered into the building at a time. People hurried over to grab our information and the nurse showed up with the shot. Thank you, dear nurse, for pinching my skin … I didn’t even feel the needle go in! In minutes we were heading out the back door and on our way.
Side effects were slight. I was tired the next morning and my husband had a sore neck all night and part of the day. By that evening, we were both fine.
A special thank you to all the organizers, workers, and volunteers. It takes a lot of people to make this work, and thank you for doing such a great job. You truly are appreciated!
To everyone else, take it from this “shotaphobic” (if that’s a word) … it’s a piece of cake! Get your vaccine as soon as you can … and don’t forget to ask the nurse to “pinch your skin!”
Carol Foht
Providence