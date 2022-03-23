My family and I recently had the pleasure of seeing “Beauty and the Beast” at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan. This isn't the first show we've seen by Music Theatre West and we've seen productions by all of the theatre companies in Cache Valley. It's time that I finally say something publicly because I am just dumbfounded by the level of talent that we have here in Cache Valley and if you aren't seeing these shows then you are missing out!
Everything about this show, from the impactful acting, the powerful singing, the clever choreography, the detailed set design, the lavish costumes, the elevating live orchestra, to the beautiful venue of the Eccles Theatre, was truly first class all the way! I left the theater that night feeling like we got a professional product at community theater prices.
I also left the theater that night feeling so grateful that there are so many talented people in Cache Valley that are willing to share their talents on the stage. It is so refreshing to have an experience of being present with a group of living, breathing artists. Television and social media just can't compete!
I know that New York City is supposedly the central hub of the American theater scene but I think Cache Valley might give it a run for its money. From now on, whenever I meet somebody that doesn't know about Cache Valley, Utah, I will start by describing it as the community-theater capital of the United States, at least west of the Mississippi.
Thank you to all the theater companies in town and to all of the performers! We are so impressed by your brilliant talent and you have huge fans in me and my family. Keep up the excellent work and we will see you at the next show!