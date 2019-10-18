To the editor:
My name is Abraham Verdoes and I am running for Logan City Council. I believe that Logan can be a shining example for Utah and the country. Logan has the unique opportunity to shepherd in a period of growth. With gorgeous scenery, abundant real estate, and world class outdoors, Logan has an exciting future. I would like to state my case for a City Council seat to help usher in this future.
As a city councilman, I will be transparent and fiscally responsibility. I will strive to make details of business deals public and share information widely and quickly, both in-person and digitally. I will attempt to minimize tax breaks for developers to ensure the best budget outlook and provide financial resources to build infrastructure local citizens value. In cases where tax breaks are needed to close deals, I will work for fair value in return to benefit the local economy.
Additionally, I promise to modernize the digital presence of the City Council and Logan. This means ensuring the city website is easy to navigate, electronically advertising events, and using digital mediums to promote citizen-government communication.
I will aim to forge closer connections with Utah State University through opportunities like student internships at city hall and supporting programs that will bring students downtown to our local businesses, which are vital to the future of Logan and Cache Valley.
Visit my website verdoes4council.com for more information on my vision for Logan.
I hope I have your vote in November!
Abraham Verdoes
Logan