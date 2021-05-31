To the editor:
I visited the Logan cemetery today (05/29/2021). I was so disappointed in the maintenance of the grounds. If you actually get out and walk around the headstones you can see how poorly maintained it is. I don't know who is at fault for this, but I would suggest that Mayor Holly Daines might need to earmark some more money to the cemetery department. I visited two other cemeteries in the valley and they were very well maintained. I would think with Memorial Day this weekend Logan City would have wanted the cemetery to look its best! I guess tearing down the Emporium in downtown Logan is more important to Mayor Daines and her cronies than having a nice-looking cemetery.
Susan Goldsberry
Millville