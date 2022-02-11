Last summer Logan was very pretty with all the flowers in hanging baskets and in the many new flower containers on West Center, First North and around the city buildings. City Councilman Andersen's business did a great job in seeing they were kept pretty each day. Will that job be put out on bid this spring? The sidewalk flower containers have drip systems but the many hanging flower baskets were watered manually during the weeks. What are the plans for this summer? All the Christmas decorations were also very nice but were on the expensive side. Yes, they can be used again.
When Randy Watts was mayor he worked hard to get the Logan city finances back in proper order. Since then there has been an outpouring of money in the Emporium building alone; buying it for more than it was worth, moving out all the business renters, turning down an opportunity to sell it and then just letting it sit to deteriorate through the years. Now we have the cost to tear it down. Where does all that money come from? A needed library building is also now being built. What does our city budget really look like now? Two previous mayors looking ahead to the needs of Logan city bought land for a future cemetery. Why did Mayor Daines ignore their plans and sell this future cemetery? In 25 years when the present cemetery is full, people will not be happy when they have to go outside of Logan to bury their families.
Governor Cox has come out asking Utah mayors to seek how they can lower the need for water around their official buildings, with the need of water getting to be such a huge concern. Yet, here we are demolishing the Emporium so a splash pad and ice skating rink in the middle of our main downtown can be put in. We do not have parking available for such an amusement place downtown. It belongs in a park. The limited parking we do have is needed for businesses we hope will fill those empty buildings! Will businesses want to locate downtown with what is being planned? We are in a drought! What about the concerns we all have for water this summer?
Our city is growing and this city is for all. There are far less letters written to “the editor" regarding the good or the concerns happening than there used to be. The City Council members at least do read those articles, I am told, or you could call them. Written letters, however, let’s all know your thoughts; that you care and they may encourage other letters. Thank you.