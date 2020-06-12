To the editor:
My freshman year of high school Logan High was celebrating 100 years of Grizzly legacy, anticipating the completion of a newly renovated building, and welcoming Ken Auld as the new principal.
Principal Auld made an amazing first impression. At freshman orientation, Auld’s introduction of the Logan High drill team was iconic. The most outstanding moment, though, was from his speech to each Grizzly of the Class of 2020. His key phrase? “Be phenomenal, or be forgotten.”
Honestly, that quote stuck with its humorous appeal for my freshman ears. As a student government officer, I made a poster series including the word “phenomenal,” hanging them within Auld’s sight, right outside the office.
The sophistication and depth of Auld’s short, iconic phrase truly hit home in my mind with the disruptions from Covid-19 in March. As a senior and student body president, I struggled with the thought that my final months in high school would be fundamentally different than those before me. However, in April the administration presented a plan to the senior student government officers that eased my mind.
Working closely with the Bear River Health Department, Logan City School District, the Commencement Committee, the School Community Council, the Logan Downtown Alliance, student leaders, teachers, and many more, the Logan High administration constructed an elaborate in-person graduation plan unique to LHS, that school districts across the state began to implement. It included 44 hours of intimate, individualized graduations; celebrating sacrifices of the graduates and their families. Seniors were allowed to bring family members (following social distancing guidelines) to the school, walk across the stage to receive their diploma, and have professional photos taken of them with their families.
All of May, each graduate was honored as banners of each member of the Class of 2020 hung in the windows of businesses along Main Street. Traditional graduation celebrations of Candlelight and the L-Banquet moved online. On May 29th, the Grizzlies said one last goodbye to classmates and teachers as we left high school with a bang — a grand, spectacular firework celebration.
Auld wasn’t going to let the Class of 2020 be forgotten. He made our graduation phenomenal.
The last two weeks of May are memories that I will cherish forever. Thank you to the teachers and staff, the families and community, and everyone else who supported us graduates to create a phenomenal celebration.
Most of all, thank you to Principal Auld, Principal Markworth, Principal Sirin, Principal Dickenson, Superintendent Schofield, and the Logan City School Board for the countless hours you dedicated to staying true to the Logan High legacy of excellence. Thank you for making the celebration of the Class of 2020 phenomenal, not forgotten.
Alex Rasmussen
Logan