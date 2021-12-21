USU police chief Earl Morris recently resigned after his misogynistic and religiously bigoted comments to the football team this fall, warning them that Latter-day Saint women would often claim they'd been raped to ease their guilt about consensual sex, were made public. With these comments he demonstrated that sexual assault victims on campus could not trust him to fulfill his oath by taking their complaints seriously and helping them receive justice.
Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen was also present on this occasion. He did not contradict Morris' comments. He did not rebuke Morris for his comments. He did not report Morris' comments. He, like Morris, was only interested in showing unprofessional favoritism to the football team and offering the players treatment that he apparently doesn't think average citizens are entitled to from law enforcement. While his conduct was far less egregious, it was equally lacking in integrity. Sexual assault victims in Logan now know they cannot trust him to fulfill his oath by taking their complaints seriously and helping them receive justice.
Of course false accusations sometimes take place. Of course the accused are entitled to due process. But taking into account the relative severity of that problem versus the problem of actual sexual assault, the priorities of these two police chiefs were and are entirely backwards. To preemptively deny the credibility of most current and future victims in Utah, or to silently assent while a colleague does so, is indefensible.
Earl Morris showed a small degree of integrity by resigning from his institution instead of continuing to drag it through the mud. I call on Gary Jensen to do the same.