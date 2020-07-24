To the editor:
Five months into the pandemic in our state and Logan police are not wearing masks. On July 24 a motorcyclist was pulled over in front of my house by an unmasked Logan officer. For obvious reasons, the officer was unable to observe physical distancing, but he also did not cover his face (or offer to do so) while questioning the motorcyclist about an apparent traffic violation. If this incident were an exception, I wouldn’t be concerned. But I wrote to the Logan police chief and mayor about this a month ago when I myself was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over (wide left turn) by an unmasked Logan officer. That was June 23, amid a spike of positive cases. Mayor Daines responded promptly and helpfully to my email; no response from the chief of police. Police officers are sworn to serve and protect us. As we all go about our lives, citizens (including immunocompromised and other vulnerable people) do not have the option of keeping their distance from police. Given what we know about asymptomatic carriers and inadequate testing for the coronavirus, it should be obvious: Logan police need to wear face coverings. Officers, in turn, should be protected by citizens also wearing masks in public. The simple answer for everyone’s safety is a mask mandate in Logan city.
Seth Archer
Logan