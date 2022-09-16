On Saturday, Sept. 10, friends, family, and locals from all over northern Utah and southern Idaho came together to celebrate Logan's LGBTQIA+ community at the annual Logan Pride Festival. Hosted by the Logan Pride Foundation, the event's theme was "You Are Welcome,” emphasizing the inclusiveness and sense of community that was abundant on the sunny day at Logan's Willow Park.
The event was the largest in the nascent festival's history, drawing a crowd of nearly 3,000. Attendees were treated to a day-long lineup of 13 local artists such as Cactus Tree, Salduro, and Mykah. All artists at the event were members of the LGBTQ+ community themselves, or allies, and donated their time for a collective six hour performance.
In addition to listening to live music, the crowd meandered through an impressive array of over 80 vendors, selling clothing, handmade jewelry, snow cones, art, and everything in-between. Nonprofits, employment training, and healthcare tables were also present. Even further, there were many food options at the event, with some vendors traveling several hours to serve up Logan's foodie community. It's safe to say that between the live music, good food, and varied merchandise showcased at the Pride Festival this year, there was a little something for everyone. By all marks, the festival was a great success.
Logan Pride is a local non-profit, housed in a beautiful community center in downtown Logan. It is dedicated to "building a healthy and thriving LGBTQIA+ community by providing a safe space, education, resources, and outreach." In addition to hosting the annual Pride Festival, it provides weekly events ranging from support groups, to potlucks, to craft nights and more. For more information, visit loganpride.org