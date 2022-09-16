Letter logo (new) (copy)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To the editor:

On Saturday, Sept. 10, friends, family, and locals from all over northern Utah and southern Idaho came together to celebrate Logan's LGBTQIA+ community at the annual Logan Pride Festival. Hosted by the Logan Pride Foundation, the event's theme was "You Are Welcome,” emphasizing the inclusiveness and sense of community that was abundant on the sunny day at Logan's Willow Park. 

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you