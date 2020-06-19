To the editor:
In spite of the countless challenges our schools have faced due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Logan City School District has been fortunate to enjoy overwhelming levels of support from our community. This has been apparent in all settings, as shown by the teacher parade initiated by the Logan city fire and police departments, and was particularly visible as we planned graduation services for our seniors at Logan High School.
Mayor Holly Daines and the City of Logan changed the Historic Center Street sign crimson in celebration of our students. The Logan Downtown Alliance posted banners of our seniors in their store windows, and provided assistance with hanging banners of our valedictorians along Main Street. The Cache Valley Media Group broadcast our final graduation celebration over the airwaves, including our valedictory speeches and the singing of our school song, and the Logan Police Department provided additional security and traffic control for events that were new to all of us.
The support we received from our community is part of why I am grateful to be a member of the Logan City School District, and to work in the city of Logan. Thank you to the parents and other community members who supported our teachers and staff in managing the challenges of the school dismissal period. Many of those challenges are likely to continue when school opens in the fall, but I am confident in our ability to address those challenges successfully as a community.
Frank Schofield
Logan School District