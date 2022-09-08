I am writing on behalf of a group of teachers to highlight some of the great things that are happening in Logan City School District (LCSD). While there is not space here to discuss all the changes that have occurred in LCSD over the past seven years under the leadership of our superintendent, Frank Schofield, all of these changes are supported by research and are geared toward helping students have the best possible chance to succeed in school.
This approach has shifted our entire district from one where each teacher works in isolation to one where teachers truly collaborate together to improve their teaching. Even the newest teacher can tell you that the mission of our district is to “ensure all students leave our schools ready to create a positive future for themselves and their community.” We truly believe that each student is important and every student deserves the best teaching we can give them each day.
While we realize that this student-focused method of teaching is best for our kids, we also recognize that it can be exhausting for teachers. With that in mind, the school board and superintendent have taken several steps to support their teachers including generous pay raises. Logan City School District teacher salary has increased by 43% since the 2016-2017 school year. In addition, each year the district sends out a teacher engagement survey to receive teacher feedback regarding areas of strength and weaknesses as a district. Last year this survey indicated that teachers needed more time to do their work, so we were provided with several days of in-class teacher work time to prepare for the start of school. We truly appreciated this extra time!
The students have also benefited from these changes. Out of 342 students who graduated in the Logan class of 2022, 358 scholarships were awarded for a total of more than $2,000,000! A Logan High School graduate was selected as the Utah presidential scholarship recipient this year for the 10th time since 2003. (This honor is only awarded to two students per state each year!) This year the district has also created a homeless resource center to help the students and their families that are struggling with homelessness.
While we recognize that it is impossible to please everyone, and no matter what you do there will always be a few unhappy parents or a few disgruntled teachers, we hope that the community takes time to recognize all of the amazing things that are being done here in Logan City School District. Talk with your child’s teacher if you want to know more. We truly live in a great community and we are proud to be a part of team Logan!